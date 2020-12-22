CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » CARES Act money used…

CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 1:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 50 cities and counties across Virginia are using $30 million allocated by the state for projects designed to increase access to high-speed internet.

In October, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he was setting aside money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act to improve broadband access in underserved areas.

The projects are expected to help connect nearly 31,000 households and businesses.

Some localities are using the money to build new infrastructure.

Others will use the money to subsidize the cost of service for low-income families.

Still others are using the money to connect students to virtual education through mobile networks.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up