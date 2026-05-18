Farm manager at Haymarket ranch pleads guilty in firearms, drug trafficking case

Jorge Steve Zepeda Irias managed the now-closed 38-acre Rancho Los Cerritos and operated the Salvadoran-style restaurant on U.S. 15 in Haymarket.

The manager of a chicken farm and pavilion-style restaurant in Haymarket, Virginia, that was raided by the FBI in January has pleaded guilty to firearms and drug trafficking charges, according to court records.

Jorge Steve Zepeda Irias managed the now-closed 38-acre Rancho Los Cerritos and operated the Salvadoran-style restaurant on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The farm and restaurant have remained closed since FBI raids on Jan. 21 and 22.

Authorities seized dozens of animals during the operation, including chickens, ducks, geese, goats, pigs and an alpaca.

Guilty plea and charges

Zepeda pleaded guilty to four felony charges: conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and two counts of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 8. The maximum sentence for using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime is life in prison.

Undercover investigation

According to court records, an undercover investigation conducted between July 2024 and January 2026 found Zepeda conspired to sell 47 firearms to a confidential source.

Court documents state the weapons included revolvers, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols and assault rifles, including AR-15s and AK-47s, as well as so-called “ghost guns.”

Prosecutors said Zepeda told a confidential informant he previously sold about five firearms a week to members of a transnational gang.

Authorities said transactions took place at Cerritos Ranch, at Zepeda’s home and in vehicles throughout the region. Prosecutors said Zepeda told the informant he brought his wife or daughter with him during transactions to avoid attracting law enforcement attention.

Others tied to investigation

Zepeda’s wife, Jenifer Icela Romero Fabian, was arrested at Dulles Airport after prosecutors said she purchased a ticket to El Salvador. She remains awaiting trial.

Three others Oscar Vladimir Padilla Portillo, Damon Darnell Gray and Evelyn Esmeralda Villatoro have also pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

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