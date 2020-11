An outage has left over 12,000 people without power in Northern Virginia on Sunday night.

A Dominion Energy spokeswoman said high winds caused the outages.

Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax initially reported more than 11,000 outages. Prince William County initially reported 600 people without power, and more than 300 outages were initially reported in Loudoun County.