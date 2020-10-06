CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening with virus aid talks on Capitol Hill? | Latest test results in DC region
Suspect sought in attempted rape aboard Silver Line train in Virginia

Abigail Constantino

October 6, 2020, 10:35 PM

Police are looking for the suspect of an attempted rape that they said happened aboard Metrorail in Northern Virginia.

It happened Tuesday after 11:30 a.m. on a Silver Line Train between the McLean and East Falls Church stations.

The suspect, who got on at the Wiehle-Reston East Station, allegedly physically assaulted a woman, who along with her young child were the only other passengers in the rail car when it happened.

Police said the suspect tried to remove the woman’s clothing and then exposed himself. The woman was able to escape the train at East Falls Church Station, where Metro Transit Police responded.

The suspect then got off at the Foggy Bottom Station in D.C., police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with the words “Piranha Joe” on the left sleeve, a logo of a circle and a fish on both the rear and left breast areas of the shirt.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Metro Transit Police detectives 301-955-5000.

