Circuit issue causes outage, leaving thousands without power in Northern Virginia

Thousands of Northern Virginia residents were without power for a couple of hours Friday evening due to a circuit issue, Dominion Energy officials said.

Thousands of Northern Virginia residents were without power Friday night due to a circuit issue, Dominion Energy officials said.

The power and energy company reported some 10,000 people without power in Alexandria, while Arlington experienced over 3,500 outages after 8 p.m.

A circuit at a substation is to blame for the outages, spokesperson Peggy Fox said. She told WTOP that Dominion Energy crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

We’ve traced the Alexandria/Arlington outage to a circuit at a substation. That’s what’s causing the flickering. Our crews are on it and trying to get your power back ASAP! @justindotnet @AlexandriaVAGov @DominionEnergy — Peggy Fox (@PeggyDomEnergy) October 24, 2020

Areas affected include Rosemont, Potomac, Potomac Yard and Crystal City, among others.

The time of restoration is estimated to be between 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.