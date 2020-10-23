CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FCPS to bring back more students to classrooms | Food bank donations needed | Latest test results in DC region
Circuit issue causes outage, leaving thousands without power in Northern Virginia

Acacia James

October 23, 2020, 9:15 PM

Thousands of Northern Virginia residents were without power Friday night due to a circuit issue, Dominion Energy officials said.

The power and energy company reported some 10,000 people without power in Alexandria, while Arlington experienced over 3,500 outages after 8 p.m.

A circuit at a substation is to blame for the outages, spokesperson Peggy Fox said. She told WTOP that Dominion Energy crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

Areas affected include Rosemont, Potomac, Potomac Yard and Crystal City, among others.

The time of restoration is estimated to be between 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

