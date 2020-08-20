After surge, virus cases begin to fall in Hampton Roads

The number of coronavirus cases is beginning to fall in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, which includes Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia’s Hampton Roads region saw such a surge in coronavirus cases last month that Gov. Ralph Northam imposed restrictions on alcohol sales and gatherings.

But the number of cases is beginning to fall in the area.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the number of new cases each day has nearly dropped in half, from about 475 to 250.

The percentage of tests coming back positive has also fallen, from 12.2% to 8.7%. Hospitalizations are down by 16%.

Northam’s press secretary told the Pilot that he was encouraged by the region’s progress. But he’s not prepared to declare victory yet.

