3 Virginia tornadoes confirmed

Three tornadoes touched down in Virginia during Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The confirmed twisters…

Three tornadoes touched down in Virginia during Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The confirmed twisters were in the following locations:

Courtland, Virginia, an unincorporated town in Southampton County that is about an hour west of Norfolk;

Suffolk Virginia, a city about 25 minutes from Norfolk;

Kilmarnock,Virginia, a town on Virginia’s Northern Neck, which borders the Chesapeake Bay.

Preliminary damage reports indicate the Courtland tornado was an EF-2, with peak winds of 120 mph to 125 mph, with a path that was 15.9 miles long.

The National Weather Service plans to investigate the possibility of other Virginia tornadoes after receiving a dozen reports, meteorologist Jeff Orrock told Richmond TV station WWBT.

Preliminary rainfall totals indicate between 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in Virginia.