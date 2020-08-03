3 Virginia tornadoes confirmed

Three tornadoes touched down in Virginia during Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The confirmed twisters were in the following locations:
- Courtland, Virginia, an unincorporated town in Southampton County that is about an hour west of Norfolk;
- Suffolk Virginia, a city about 25 minutes from Norfolk;
- Kilmarnock,Virginia, a town on Virginia’s Northern Neck, which borders the Chesapeake Bay.
Preliminary damage reports indicate the Courtland tornado was an EF-2, with peak winds of 120 mph to 125 mph, with a path that was 15.9 miles long.
RELATED STORIES
- National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes in Maryland
- Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 6
The National Weather Service plans to investigate the possibility of other Virginia tornadoes after receiving a dozen reports, meteorologist Jeff Orrock told Richmond TV station WWBT.
Preliminary rainfall totals indicate between 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in Virginia.
Here’s a quick look at rainfall totals across our area from Isaias. For more rainfall and wind information, check out the link below. This map is based on reports from spotters and CoCoRaHS. Thank you to all of our wonderful observers for the reports! https://t.co/TfbLy8JcAa pic.twitter.com/yLcnJOTkdz
— NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 4, 2020