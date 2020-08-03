CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US nears 5 million virus cases | Science uncertain about risks for moms-to-be | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Virginia News » 3 Virginia tornadoes confirmed

3 Virginia tornadoes confirmed

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

August 5, 2020, 7:28 AM

Three tornadoes touched down in Virginia during Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The confirmed twisters were in the following locations:

Preliminary damage reports indicate the Courtland tornado was an EF-2, with peak winds of 120 mph to 125 mph, with a path that was 15.9 miles long.

The National Weather Service plans to investigate the possibility of other Virginia tornadoes after receiving a dozen reports, meteorologist Jeff Orrock told Richmond TV station WWBT.

map of potential Virginia tornadoes
The National Weather Service released this preliminary map of potential tornadoes on Aug. 4, 2020. (Courtesy National Weather Service)

Preliminary rainfall totals indicate between 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in Virginia.

