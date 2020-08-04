National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes in Maryland

Three tornadoes struck two Maryland counties as Isaias battered the region Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Preliminary information from a National Weather Service survey concluded that two tornadoes touched down in St. Mary’s County and one hit Calvert County.
Preliminary info from the NWS storm surveys have concluded that 3 separate tornadoes occurred this morning in southern MD; two in St Mary’s County, the other in Calvert County. A detailed report will be revised and issued Wednesday. https://t.co/mJ0f9KSzQA https://t.co/kILC9M1cCk
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 5, 2020
An EF-0 tornado was on the ground from 6:27 a.m. to 6:28 a.m. in the area of Ridge in St. Mary’s County. It had a peak wind of 80 mph, a path length of 0.91 miles and a width of 75 yards.
From 6:30 a.m. to 6:43 a.m., an EF-1 tornado struck a 7.3-mile path with a width of 100 yards in Piney Point, with a peak wind of 100 mph.
In Calvert County, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Dares Beach around 7:30 a.m. The tornado had a peak wind of 90 mph, a path length of 2.2 miles and a path width of 100 yards.
The National Weather Service will issue a detailed report Wednesday.