National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes in Maryland

Abigail Constantino

August 4, 2020, 10:29 PM

Three tornadoes struck two Maryland counties as Isaias battered the region Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Preliminary information from a National Weather Service survey concluded that two tornadoes touched down in St. Mary’s County and one hit Calvert County.

An EF-0 tornado was on the ground from 6:27 a.m. to 6:28 a.m. in the area of Ridge in St. Mary’s County. It had a peak wind of 80 mph, a path length of 0.91 miles and a width of 75 yards.

From 6:30 a.m. to 6:43 a.m., an EF-1 tornado struck a 7.3-mile path with a width of 100 yards in Piney Point, with a peak wind of 100 mph.

In Calvert County, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Dares Beach around 7:30 a.m. The tornado had a peak wind of 90 mph, a path length of 2.2 miles and a path width of 100 yards.

The National Weather Service will issue a detailed report Wednesday.

