CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland meets coronavirus testing milestone | Debate begins for who’s first in line for vaccine | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Virginia News » 1 dead, 1 injured…

1 dead, 1 injured in Manassas shooting

Rob Woodfork

July 31, 2020, 5:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Manassas City, Virginia, late Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to a shooting after 10 p.m. on Bruton Parish Court in Manassas, where two men were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to nearby hospitals. One died of his injuries and the other man was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the shooter and investigating what led to the incident.

Here is a map of where the shooting occurred.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up