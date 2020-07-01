1 dead, 1 injured in Manassas shooting

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Manassas City, Virginia, late Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to a shooting after 10 p.m. on Bruton Parish Court in Manassas, where two men were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to nearby hospitals. One died of his injuries and the other man was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the shooter and investigating what led to the incident.

Here is a map of where the shooting occurred.