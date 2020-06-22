Roanoke County seeks proposals to expand broadband access

ROANOKE, Va. — Officials in Roanoke County, Virginia, are seeking proposals to expand broadband access to unserved residents and businesses.…

The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that about 20% of the county does not have broadband access.

Internet providers have until July 16 to present their proposals to expand access to five areas that combined have more than 350 addresses in need of service.

Information Technology Director Bill Hunter says the issue is now a top priority for the county’s board of supervisors.

Providers can present proposals for an entire area or parts of it. Last year, local officials assessed the county’s internet needs by surveying residents.

