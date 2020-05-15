Coronavirus shuts down most of Virginia’s TV, film industry

Virginia's film and television production industry, which generates million of dollars annually in the state, has been mostly closed because of the coronavirus.

Virginia’s film and television production industry, which generates million of dollars annually in the state, has been mostly closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Edmunds, director of Virginia’s Film Office, said while some post production work is still happening in Northern Virginia, production workers across the state are taking a hit.

Edmunds said that’s about 4,000 workers.

He said not all of them are out of work, but many are, and that hurts Virginia’s economy.

“They’re like super tourists with a payroll. You know, they bring a lot of economic impact into any community,” Edmunds said.

“They touch all parts of the economy, everything from buying paper clips to renting helicopters.”

Overall, Edmunds said the film and TV industry generates about $700 million annually in Virginia.

Two productions that ceased most operations in March, a “Walking Dead” spinoff show and an Apple project, generate about $100 million per year alone.

Edmunds said it’s possible production could resume in August or September, but there will likely be some changes in how things are done, just like in other industries.

For example, Edmunds said on the sets of some TV and film productions, there is usually a large spread of food for the actors and crews. Now, he’s expecting some changes.

“Everyone using the same serving utensils is probably not going to happen anymore,” Edmunds said.

Edmunds also believes producers, writers and actors are eager to return to work.

“Once the starting gun pistol is shot, there’s going to be a lot of content worldwide that will happen,” he said.

He said he thinks that will create big opportunities for the thousands of Virginians who work in the industry.

“It’s going to be super busy when that happens,” Edmunds said.

