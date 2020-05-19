Virginia voters cast in-person Election Day ballots, with distancing restrictions

Elections are underway in some towns in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Some Virginia voters are casting physically-distanced, in-person ballots Tuesday in city and town government elections, as the state starts to reopen after restrictions related to coronavirus.

By executive order, Gov. Ralph Northam had delayed local governments from May 5 to May 19, early in the coronavirus crisis, and encouraged people to vote absentee or by mail, but those deadlines have now passed.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Elections are taking place in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

FAIRFAX COUNTY

City of Fairfax

In the City of Fairfax, local officials are asking in-person voters to wear a mask. They can bring their own pen, with blue or black ink. Don’t bring a gel pen.

In the City of Fairfax, incumbent Mayor David L. Meyer is running against Mark B. Angres.

Seven people are on the ballot for six city council spots: Joseph D. Harmon; Jon R. Stehle Jr.; Janice B. Miller; So P. Lim; Sang H. Yi; Kate G. Doyle Feingold and D.T. “Tom” Ross.

Six people are vying for five spots on the school board: Carolyn S. Pitches; Tobin M. “Toby” Sorensen; Mitch A. “Sut” Sutterfield; Robert M. Reinsel; Jon A. Buttram: and Kristina M. Cecere.

Vienna

Vienna is electing a mayor and three council members.

Three-term Mayor Laurie DiRocco is not running. The incumbent Council members – Pasha Majdi, Howard Springsteen and Linda Colbert – are running for mayor.

The seven candidates vying for three council spots: Andrea Dahl; Chris Wright; Roy Baldwin; Charles Anderson; Ray Brill Jr.; David Patariu;and Ed Somers.

Vienna’s elected officials will determine some key issues, including how much development there is in the Maple Avenue commercial zone and whether a proposed new police station moves forward.

Clifton

Clifton’s Town Council is made up of six people, including the mayor and vice mayor.

William Hollaway, Clifton’s mayor, is unopposed in his re-election bid.

Five candidates are vying for the town council: Melissa Milne; Regan McDonald; Darrell Poe; Stephen Effros; and Patrick Pilne.

LOUDOUN COUNTY

Town of Hamilton

Four people are on the ballot for three positions on the Town of Hamilton Town Council.

They are Elizabeth D. Gaucher; Kenneth C. Wine; Greg K. Wilmoth; and Sofia D. Kesari.

Town of Round Hill

Scott T. Ramsey is running unopposed for mayor of Round Hill. Paula G. James is running unopposed for town council.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Haymarket

Two people are running for mayor in Haymarket: incumbent David M. Leake and Kenneth M. Luersen.

Ten people are running for six council seats: incumbents Robert T. Day; Connor W. Leake; Chris S. Morris; Madhu Panthi; and Steven R. Shannon; and challengers R. Marchant Schneider; Thomas C. Utz; Tracy Lynn Pater; Joe R. Pasanello; and Robert B. “Bob” Weir.

The current mayor and council are running on the #TeamHaymarket ticket together.

Occoquan

Former Occoquan Mayor Earnie W. Porta Jr. is the only candidate on the ballot. Porta served as mayor from 2006 6to 2014.

Five people are on the town council ballot for five positions. They are Eliot R. Perkins; Cindy J. Fifthian; Jenn M. Loges; Laurie E. Holloway; and Krystyna M. Bienia.

Quantico

In Quantico, incumbent Mayor Kevin P. Brown is running unopposed. Nine candidates are vying for five seats on the Quantico Town Council. They are Sammoto Yomosa Dabney; Otis C. Baker; Alice C. Toner; Earlene J. Clinton; Robin R. Langham; Russell V. “Rusty’ Kuhns; Virginia L. Macfarlan; and Jason R. Stoltz. C

Clinton, Kuhns, Baker and Langham are incumbents.

Local election officials in jurisdictions within WTOP’s listening area say that physical distancing measures will be in place, which will limit the the number of people in a room to 10 at a time, and required at least 6 feet between people. Those restrictions could mean that lines extend to outside a building.

The Virginia Supreme Court gave permission to three towns in Loudoun County — Lovettsville, Middleburg, and Purcellville — to move their municipal elections to June 4. Voters in those jurisdictions still have time to apply for absentee ballots.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher and Matt Small contributed to this report.