Court grants 3 Virginia towns permission to move elections

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has given permission to three towns in Loudoun County to move their municipal elections to next month in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The towns of Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville will now hold their municipal elections to Thursday, June 4.

In addition, the towns of Hamilton and Round Hill are scheduled to hold their municipal elections on Tuesday, May 19, two weeks later than originally scheduled.

Loudoun County election officials are encouraging voters in the upcoming town elections to cast absentee ballots.

People can apply for the ballots online, and the deadline for the June 4 election is May 28.

