Virginia adds ZIP codes to over 35,000 unassigned coronavirus tests; boosting local numbers

Dan Friedell

May 30, 2020, 4:16 PM

Starting on May 30, the Virginia Department of Health has assigned locations based on either the ZIP codes of patients, the doctors who requested the test or the labs that processed the test, adding regional context to over 35,000 coronavirus tests carried out since May 1.

That means thousands of unassigned tests have been added to total tests carried out by health districts throughout the state. In the nearby parts of Virginia, the reclassification shows a significant increase in tests carried out in the health districts of Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria, Prince William and Loudoun.

A release from the commonwealth did not note whether the newly assigned tests were positive or negative, but did emphasize that the 37,362 tests had already been included in Virginia’s overall numbers.

The following health districts in the D.C. area saw increases in assigned tests:

  • Alexandria: 699 tests
  • Arlington: 187
  • Fairfax: 3,072
  • Loudoun: 1,234
  • Prince William: 933

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

