Officials: Person found dead in Virginia apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Firefighters have found the body of a person inside an apartment in Virginia.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said in a news release that first responders were sent to the 2300 block of Tuckawana Circle at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

According to a news release, the first responders found smoke and heat damage in a second-floor apartment, where they also found a person who had died. Officials said the fire was already out when crews arrived.

The medical examiner will investigate the cause of death. Firefighters said the identity of the victim will not be released until identification is made family is notified.

