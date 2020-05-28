Kaine and wife test positive for coronavirus antibodies

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and his wife Anne have tested positive for antibodies to coronavirus.

Kaine said he had the flu earlier in the year.

“The symptoms lingered and I continued to receive treatment from my physician for the flu through mid-March. At the end of March, I experienced new symptoms that I initially thought were flu remnants and a reaction to an unusually high spring pollen count. Then Anne experienced a short bout of fever and chills, followed by congestion and eventually a cough,” Kaine said in a statement.

Kaine, who is Virginia’s former governor, said they talked with their doctors and “they thought it possible that we had mild cases of coronavirus.”

The two, who live in Richmond, were working remotely at the time and continued to self-isolate as their symptoms worsened.

“By mid-April we were symptom free,” Kaine said.

“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month. While those antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide.”

