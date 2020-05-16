As restrictions are eased, many churches to remain empty

The Roanoke Times reports several mainline denominations have directed members to wait to hold in-person services.

RICHMOND, Va. — Many houses of worship will remain empty this weekend in Virginia even though most of the state has entered the first phase of a gradual reopening set in place by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The directives come as nonessential businesses across the state began to reopen Friday after Northam eased restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Episcopal Diocese of Virginia will allow services to be live-streamed from inside churches starting May 24.

That same weekend, small groups of people will be allowed to attend services at two Catholic churches in Roanoke.

