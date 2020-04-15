Virginia authorities recover body of missing canoer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have recovered the body of a man whose canoe overturned during a fishing…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have recovered the body of a man whose canoe overturned during a fishing trip last weekend.

James City County police said the body of 22-year-old Tionni Johnson was pulled from the water near Little Creek Reservoir around 3 p.m. Tuesday after a two-day search. Officials said Johnson’s body was found about 100 feet offshore in the area where the boat overturned on Sunday.

Police said an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old who were also in the boat swam to shore. The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening and the 18-year-old wasn’t hurt.

