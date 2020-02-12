Home » Virginia News » Virginia to hold annual…

Virginia to hold annual statewide tornado drill on March 17

The Associated Press

February 12, 2020, 4:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An annual statewide drill to prepare for tornado threats and test public warning systems will be held in Virginia on March 17.

The drill will begin at approximately 9:45 a.m. with a test tornado warning sent in the form of a required monthly test by the National Weather Service to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios and local broadcasters.

Radio stations, TV stations and cable outlets will broadcast the test message via the Emergency Alert System. Officials said residents should use the drill as an opportunity to test their tornado emergency procedures and discuss preparedness efforts.

In 2019, 19 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Virginia.

