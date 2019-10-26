Home » Virginia News » Member of Virginia Beach's…

Member of Virginia Beach’s human rights commission to resign

The Associated Press

October 26, 2019, 5:00 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A member of a Virginia city’s human rights commission is planning to resign after gay rights leaders called for his ouster.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that LaKendrick El said he will resign from the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission at its next meeting.

El came under fire for social media posts where he called homosexuality an “abomination.” He also said transgender people suffer from a mental illness.

The city council makes appointments to the 19-person commission.

