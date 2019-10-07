Chain Bridge closed after crash overturns dump truck

Chain Bridge is closed Monday afternoon following a crash involving several vehicles, including an overturned dump truck.

The closure, expected to last through the evening commute, spanned the length of the Chain Bridge, from Virginia Route 123/Glebe Road and Canal Road/the Clara Barton Parkway.

The crash, which happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday just before the bridge on the Virginia side, involved three other vehicles.

Arlington County firefighters worked for about an hour Monday afternoon to free the driver of the dump truck who was trapped inside, officials said. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the fire department said.

The overturned truck also spilled concrete debris across the roadway. Heavy duty tow trucks were called in to remove the debris.

Authorities said drivers should expect severe traffic disruptions in the area and are encouraged to find an alternate route in or out of D.C.

Below is a map showing the area of the crash:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more.