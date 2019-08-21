Algae still problematic in Lake Anna, but 1 branch removed from health advisory

The Virginia health department continues to warn swimmers about algae blooms in Lake Anna.

Virginia’s health department continues to warn swimmers to about harmful algae blooms in Lake Anna, but has removed part of the North Anna Branch from its advisory.

No longer part of the advisory issued earlier this month is the middle of the North Anna Branch from the Va. 522 Bridge downstream to the Lumsden Flats/Rose Valley cove.

Still on the health department’s advisory are the Upper and Middle Pamunkey Branches, as well as the Upper North Anna Branch. Those areas are in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

The algae bloom can cause skin rashes, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

People and pets should stay out of the water, the department said, and should be washed off with fresh water if they do come into contact with water that’s under the advisory.

The affected areas:

Pamunkey Branch

Upper — From the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey arm of the lake downstream to the confluence with Terry’s Run

Middle — From the confluence of Terry’s Run with Pamunkey Creek downstream to Rt. 612 (Stubbs Bridge)

Terrys Run — From the upper inundated waters of the lake downstream to the confluence with Pamunkey Creek

North Anna Branch

Upper — From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 Bridge

If you think you’ve been made sick by coming into contact with water that has a bloom, call the health department at 888-238-6154.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this story.

