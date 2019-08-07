Parts of Lake Anna declared harmful to swimmers due to algae bloom

Several areas of Virginia’s Lake Anna have been declared harmful to swimmers because of an algae bloom. Find out where the Virginia Department of Health says it's harmful to swim.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement Wednesday that the Upper and Middle Pamunkey Branches, as well as the Upper and Middle North Anna Branches, of the lake are experiencing the algae bloom, which can cause skin rashes, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

People and pets should stay out of the water, the department said, and should be washed off with fresh water if they do come into contact with water that’s under the advisory.

The affected areas:

Pamunkey Branch

Upper — From the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey arm of the lake downstream to the confluence with Terry’s Run

Middle — From the confluence of Terry’s Run with Pamunkey Creek downstream to Rt. 612 (Stubbs Bridge)

Terrys Run — From the upper inundated waters of the lake downstream to the confluence with Pamunkey Creek

North Anna Branch

Upper — From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 Bridge

Middle — From the Rt. 522 Bridge downstream to the Lumsden Flats/Rose Valley cove

If you think you’ve been made sick by coming into contact with water that has a bloom going on, the Department of Health said you should call them at 888-238-6154.

The department has a map of all harmful algal blooms; you can maneuver around it to find your area:

