School’s out for Virginia students, but school meals for kids will continue

School systems in Fairfax, Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park are providing free breakfast and lunch to any child under 18 through the summer.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The four school divisions are participating in the USDA Summer Food Service program, sponsored by the Virginia Department of Health. In most cases, children don’t have to attend the school or participate in the free/reduced lunch plans to receive free meals.

In Prince William County, the following schools will offer breakfast and lunch, beginning at some schools as early as June 17. Click here for a full list of schools, dates and times.

In Fairfax County, most summer meal programs begin June 17, offering breakfast and lunch at schools and community centers in Alexandria, Falls Church, Reston, Herndon, Annandale and Vienna. Click here for a list of locations and times.

Manassas Park City Schools, in partnership with the Manassas Park Community Center, will also provide summer meals starting June 24.

Meals will be served at the Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Monday through Friday from June 24 to Aug. 9. Breakfast will be served between 9-10 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The service will be closed Thursday and Friday, July 4 and 5.

Manassas City Schools also participate in the program, but have not yet announced dates and times for summer meals.

