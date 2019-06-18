Duong Nguyen, 61, and his son, 22-year-old America Nguyen, were found shot to death inside their Bealeton, Virginia, home last November. The FBI is looking for more information in this case and is offering a $20,000 reward.

Deputies found 61-year-old Duong Nguyen and his son, 22-year-old America Nguyen, dead inside their Bealeton home the morning of Nov. 8, 2018 following a welfare check.

The two were unarmed and were found with gunshot wounds, officials said. They were likely killed overnight, sometime between the evening of Nov. 7 and the morning of Nov. 8, officials said.

The FBI is asking anyone who traveled on the Route 28/Catlett Road corridor during that time and saw something suspicious to contact law enforcement officials.

“The sheriff’s office, working in partnership with the FBI, hopes this reward will help bring resolution to the senseless murder of this father and son, and some closure for their family,” said Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier in a statement Tuesday.

America Nguyen’s co-workers at the Chantilly car dealership he worked at were concerned when he didn’t show up that morning. He last communicated with a family member on social media the night of Nov. 7, 2018.

The 22-year-old was also a student at Northern Virginia Community College and, at the time, he had recently landed a job with Amazon, officials said last year.

“A double homicide involving a father and son with no apparent reason, no motive, no suspect is very unusual here in Fauquier County,” said a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman last year, “and it is obviously very alarming to the neighbors and citizens who live here.”

