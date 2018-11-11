Police: Deaths of father and son in Fauquier Co. home ruled as homicide

A father and son were found dead in their Fauquier County, Virginia, home Friday morning and police on Sunday ruled their deaths as a homicide.

Police responded to a request for a welfare check at the home on 11027 Salisbury Lane in Bealeton on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Family told police they were not able to contact the residents of the home.

Police found Duong Nguyen, 61, and America Nguyen, 22, dead inside the home. Police say both victims suffered from gunshot wounds; both lived in the home.

America last communicated with a family member via social media the night of Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The crime scene is still under investigation. Law enforcement officials canvassed the neighborhood over the weekend, looking for anyone or anything suspicious. K-9 units were also searching the area for evidence.

Anyone with information on Duong and America should contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. Anyone with information about the crime or anyone with home security or dashcam video should contact the sheriff’s office or Crime Solvers at 540-349-1000.

