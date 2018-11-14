Investigation grows into rare Va. double-homicide of father, son

America Nguyen, 22, and his father Duong, 61, were found fatally shot in their Fauquier County home Friday.

WASHINGTON — Sheriff’s detectives in Fauquier County, Virginia, have enlisted the help of the FBI, Virginia State Police and several Northern Virginia violent crime task forces in investigating the shooting deaths of America Nguyen, 22, and father Duong, 61.

The bodies of the two men were discovered at their Bealeton home Friday. Deputies went to the home after America’s co-workers grew concerned when he didn’t show up for work at a Chantilly car dealership.

“Once inside, they discovered America and his father deceased from gunshot wounds,” said Sgt. James Hartman, public information officer for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

“A double homicide involving a father and son with no apparent reason, no motive, no suspect is very unusual here in Fauquier County,” he said, “and it is obviously very alarming to the neighbors and citizens who live here.”

It’s only the second case of homicide this year in the county, best known for vineyards and horse farms.

Besides his job at the car dealership, America Nguyen was a student at Northern Virginia Community College and had recently landed a job with Amazon, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300 or Fauquier County Crime Solvers at 540-349-1000.

