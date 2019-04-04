202
Va. firefighter arrested at Trump inauguration sues over firing

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 2:28 pm 04/04/2019 02:28pm
LAUREL, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia firefighter accused of rioting at President Donald Trump’s inauguration alleges her First Amendment rights were violated in her firing.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports former Henrico County firefighter Rosa Dianne Roncales filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the county. She was among more than 200 people who were arrested and had rioting and other charges dismissed last summer.

The complaint says Roncales lost her job in May 2017 and is seeking at least $250,000 in damages, and to have her termination converted to voluntary resignation.

An attached statement says officials told Roncales she was fired for discrepancies between her story during an administrative investigation and information that police in Washington likely provided. She denies there were discrepancies.

The county attorney’s office hadn’t seen the complaint Thursday and declined to comment.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

