202
Home » Virginia » Accuser: Virginia Lt. Gov.…

Accuser: Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s response ‘disgraceful’

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 9:09 am 04/01/2019 09:09am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of the two women accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault says his response has been “disgraceful, irresponsible and manipulative.”

In an interview aired Monday with CBS News, Vanessa Tyson criticized Fairfax for comparing himself to lynching victims when he defended himself in a speech on the state Senate floor in February.

“Never was it two black women lynching black men,” Tyson told interviewer Gayle King. Both Tyson and the second woman to accuse him, Meredith Watson, are African American. So is Fairfax.

Tyson says Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex in 2004. Watson says she was raped in 2000. Fairfax says both encounters were consensual.

Fairfax, a Democrat, issued a statement Sunday saying he passed polygraph tests questioning whether the encounters were consensual.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Stories

Topics:
Government News Justin Fairfax Local News National News ralph northam richmond Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rescued chihuahuas to be put up for adoption in DC

A truck full of 35 chihuahuas arrived at the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. from a breeder’s home in Mississippi.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!