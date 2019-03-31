Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax takes polygraph after accusations of sexual assault

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax took a polygraph test to address accusations of sexual assault against him made by Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, according to a statement released by his office. “Lt. Governor Fairfax passed both examinations,” the statement said.

Ever since accusations of sexual assault were made against him, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has maintained his innocence.

He voluntarily submitted to a polygraph test, according to a statement released by his office. The statement says the results of two examinations demonstrate the allegations against Fairfax are false.

While Fairfax has maintained his innocence, he has also stated that the allegations made against him by Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson are serious, should be listened to and investigated.

“Lt. Governor Fairfax has also been steadfast from the start in saying that a serious, fair, and impartial investigation and examination of the facts would demonstrate that these allegations are false and that he engaged in no wrongdoing whatsoever,” the statement also said.

Tyson alleges that Fairfax sexually assaulted her at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004. In a three-page statement issued by her attorney, “what began as consensual kissing quickly turned into a sexual assault.”

Tyson has stated that she “consciously avoided Mr. Fairfax for the remainder of the Convention and I never spoke to him again.”

The statement from Fairfax’s office says the lieutenant governor answered “yes” when asked if Tyson contacted him after leaving Boston and suggested a visit to him and meeting her mother.

“The polygraph examination showed that this was a truthful answer,” the statement said.

Watson accused Fairfax of raping her when the two were students at Duke University in 2000. A statement released through her lawyers said the alleged attack was “premeditated and aggressive.”

The polygraph was administered by retired FBI polygraph expert Jeremiah Hanafin, the same person who performed the polygraph examination of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford after her allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh while he was still a nominee to the Supreme Court.

Fairfax took two different tests: One that addressed accusations against him made by Tyson and another one to address allegations against him made by Watson.

“Lt. Governor Fairfax passed both examinations,” the statement said.

Fairfax answered “no” when asked if he engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with Tyson and when asked if he engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with Watson.

“The polygraph examination showed that this was a truthful answer,” the statement said about both questions.

“The polygraph examinations also demonstrated that Lt. Governor Fairfax was telling the truth when he denied specific allegations that have been made by Dr. Tyson and Ms. Watson,” it said.

The allegations of sexual assault against Fairfax led to calls for his resignation from both parties and the loss of several of his staff members.

