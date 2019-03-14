202
Girl, 12, charged with strangling classmate at Stonewall Middle

By InsideNoVa.com March 14, 2019 10:39 am 03/14/2019 10:39am
A 12-year-old girl has been charged with strangling a fellow student at Stonewall Middle School in Manassas.

The school’s resource officer began an investigation March 5 into an assault on school property.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was involved in a verbal altercation with a classmate, another 12-year-old girl, that escalated.

During the encounter, the girl struck the victim in the upper body and then grabbed her neck obstructing her airflow, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.

On March 12, the 12-year-old girl was charged with strangulation, Carr said.

The case is being processed through court services.

