Richmond mayor won’t say no to Dominion contributions

By The Associated Press December 27, 2018 9:43 am 12/27/2018 09:43am
FILE — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gestures during a news conference at City Hall Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he will continue to accept campaign contributions from Dominion Energy, a stance that puts him at odds with other prominent Democrats.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Stoney said he has no plans to reject donations from Dominion, the most politically powerful company in the state.

Stoney is among a handful of potential Democratic gubernatorial candidates in 2021.

Attorney General Mark Herring, who has said he plans to run for governor, recently announced he would no longer take donations from Dominion.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, another gubernatorial potential candidate, did not accept Dominion donations when he ran for his current position last year.

Stoney is currently negotiating with a corporate coalition led by Dominion CEO Tom Farrell pushing to redevelop a large swath of downtown Richmond.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

