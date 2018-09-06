Bodies of missing Va. girl, grandmother found in Shenandoah National Park

The bodies of a missing 12-year-old Virginia girl and her 48-year-old grandmother, who were subjects of an August Amber Alert, were found at Shenandoah National Park.

WASHINGTON — The man suspected of abducting a missing 12-year-old Virginia girl and her 48-year-old grandmother, who were subjects of an early August Amber Alert, led investigators to their bodies in Shenandoah National Park.

Angie Rodriguez Rubio, 12, and Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, 48, had last been seen Aug. 5 with suspect Hareton Jaime Rodriguez Sariol at a strip mall along South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Harrisonburg police recovered the Rubios’ bodies Wednesday in the park.

Sariol entered into a plea agreement with the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney on two counts of first-degree murder on the condition that he lead investigators to where he hid the bodies. The move would help bring “closure for the Rodriguez Rubio Family,” said Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst.

Sariol faces a minimum of 40 years in prison.

Sariol was infatuated with the elder Rubio, investigators said. After the pair went missing, officials found Sariol’s red Honda burning along the highway near the strip mall, and police arrested him in Pennsylvania driving another vehicle toward New York.

Searches for the pair continued for the last month even after the Amber Alert was canceled later in August.

