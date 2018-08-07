Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Va. girl; grandmother also missing

Anyone with information about 12-year-old Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio and 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio can call Harrisonburg police at (540) 574-5050.

Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio and her grandmother, 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, were last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Harrisonburg, Virginia, and police said her grandmother is also missing. The man who police believe is their abductor was recently apprehended, but the two are still missing.

Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio and her grandmother, 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, were last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Virginia State Police said Tuesday. The girl is said to be in extreme danger.

They were last seen with Hareton Jaime Rodriguez-Sariol, and police said he is believed to have abducted the pair. Police said Tuesday night that Rodriguez-Sariol has been apprehended.

The three were possibly traveling in Rodriguez-Sariol’s vehicle, which was involved in a vehicle fire on Interstate 66 in Warren County, police said.

Police believe Rodriguez-Sariol was traveling north toward New York in a white 2000 Volvo tractor-trailer with Virginia license plate number 21739PZ. The vehicle is owned by AMG Express L.L.C.

Rodriguez-Sariol has a “known history of infatuation” with Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, according to police.

Police described Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio as having long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-1 and weighs around 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black blouse with flowers, white sandals and black legging-style pants.

Police described Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio as having black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-4 and weighs around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black skirt with a burgundy blouse.

Anyone with information about Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio or Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio can call Harrisonburg police at (540) 574-5050.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the correct number for the Harrisonburg police: (540) 574-5050.

