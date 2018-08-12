Amber alert canceled, search continues for missing Va. girl, grandmother

Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio and her grandmother, 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, have been missing since Sunday, Aug. 5 from Harrisonburg, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — An amber alert has been canceled for a missing 12-year-old Virginia girl and her grandmother, but investigators continue to search for the pair.

They were last seen at a strip mall with a man who police said is infatuated with the elder Rubio. Investigators later found his red Honda burning along the highway near the strip mall, and police arrested him in Pennsylvania driving another vehicle toward New York.

Now investigators are conducting aerial and ground searches for the pair, employing drones, K-9 search teams and increasing the presence of officers.

Police described the 12-year-old girl as having long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-1 and weighs around 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black blouse with flowers, white sandals and black legging-style pants.

Her grandmother was described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-4 and weighs around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black skirt with a burgundy blouse.

Federal authorities are also assisting with the search for evidence within the suspect’s car that caught fire along Interstate 66 in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 6.

The Harrisonburg Police Department remains the lead investigating agency but will continue to partner with other local, state and federal agencies to pursue leads and collect information in the city and surrounding jurisdictions.

Police urge anyone with information about Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio or Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio to contact the local Crime Solvers line at 540-574-5050, or text “HPD” plus their tip to 274637.

