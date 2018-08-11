WATCH: U.Va. students hold ‘Rally for Justice’

University of Virginia students have come together to rally ahead of the 1-year anniversary of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Watch the livestream.

Editor’s note: This was a live event. Viewer discretion is advised.



WASHINGTON — University of Virginia students have organized a rally for Saturday night ahead of the anniversary of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The rally, called “Rally for Justice,” was organized by the UVA group Students United. Its goal is to “reclaim the North Plaza of the Rotunda [on campus] and demand justice for those who have suffered at the hands of white supremacy,” according to Students United on the rally’s Facebook event page.

Last year, white nationalists, carrying torches, gathered at UVA and clashed with counterprotesters.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.