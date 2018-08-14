202
Va. congressman scuttles debate, claims host station is biased

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 7:17 pm 08/14/2018 07:17pm
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Virginia's 2nd District Congressman Scott Taylor speaks during an interview in his campaign office in Virginia Beach, Va. A special prosecutor in Virginia was appointed Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to investigate potential election law violations in a tight congressional race that could help Democrats reclaim the U.S. House. Political observers said the probe could hurt Taylor in what's become an increasingly competitive district along Virginia's coast. But it will likely depend on the investigation's outcome. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Republican congressman in Virginia has pulled out of a debate with his Democratic challenger because he says the public radio station hosting the forum is biased.

U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor said Tuesday that he looks forward to debating Democrat Elaine Luria sometime this fall. But he said it won’t be on Norfolk-based WHRO-TV or its sister news station WHRV-FM.

WHRV-FM broke the story that Taylor’s campaign staff gathered signatures to help put independent candidate Shaun Brown on the ballot. The effort is viewed as a strategy to split the Democratic vote in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

A criminal investigation began last week into possibly forged signatures submitted by Taylor’s staff on Brown’s behalf. Democrats filed a lawsuit on Monday to remove Brown from the race.

