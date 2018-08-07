202
Report: Dead man’s name on Va. congressional ballot petition

By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 12:34 pm 08/07/2018 12:34pm
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Four people tell a Virginia radio station they never signed a petition to get an independent congressional candidate on November’s ballot, despite their signatures’ appearance on the petition. Another woman says her dead husband’s name is on the petition.

WHRO-FM reported Monday that the signatures were collected by Republican Congressman Scott Taylor’s campaign staff. The signatures helped independent candidate Shaun Brown to successfully get on November’s ballot.

The move is seen as an effort to split the Democratic vote in Virginia’s 2nd District. Taylor is running against Democrat Elaine Luria. Brown was the district’s Democratic candidate in 2016.

An anonymous tip prompted WHRO’s report.

Taylor told the Daily Press that his staff did nothing wrong, and that it’s fairly common for some names on a petition to not check out.

Local News Virginia
