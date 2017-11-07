Polls close: The Va. House of Delegates races to watch

UPDATED: 7 p.m.

WASHINGTON — As the polls close in Virginia, ballots are now being counted that will show whether Democratic candidates for the House of Delegates were successful in unseating Republican officeholders in Northern Virginia and across the commonwealth amid a near-record number of contested races.

This year saw the highest number of House of Delegates races contested by both major political parties in two decades, energized by Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump and an increasingly polarized national political climate.

The usually low-key, local races have drawn national attention in some cases. In the 13th District, which includes parts of Prince William County and Manassas Park, Democrat Danica Roem, a longtime local journalist and transgender woman, challenged Del. Bob Marshall, considered one of Virginia’s most socially conservative lawmakers.

Election results are still pending for that district. See a map with results for all the Virginia House of Delegates races as they become available here.

Other Northern Virginia races include:

The 2nd District, where Democrat Jennifer Carroll Foy is challenging Republican Mike Makee for an open seat currently held by a Republican;

The 31st District, where Democrat Elizabeth Guzman is challenging Republican incumbent Scott Lingamfelter;

The 32nd District, where Democrat David Reid is challenging Republican Del.Tag Greason;

The 67th District, where Democrat Karrie Delaney is challenging Republican Jim LeMunyon.

Overall, there were 60 contested House of Delegates races this year — more than double the number in 2015. In all but 12 of those races, Democrats were challenging Republican incumbents or competing for an open seat currently held by a Republican.

Of the 13 GOP-controlled seats in Northern Virginia being challenged by Democrats, 10 are in districts won by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest.

Also on the ballot Tuesday were closely watched statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Some analysts say the delegate races also offer a glimpse into the national political climate. The races, which are less personality-driven than the gubernatorial race, act as a barometer of how well Democrats are able to turn anti-Trump fervor into electoral success heading into the 2018 midterm elections, Cook Political Report analyst David Wasserman has hypothesized.

Democrats would need to pick up a total of 17 seats to change the balance of power in Richmond — an outcome that was not expected under even the most optimistic election night scenarios for Democrats. Republicans have controlled the House of Delegates for nearly two decades and currently outnumber Democrats there 66 to 34.

Analysts said a net gain of at least 10 Democratic pickups would be seen as a show of enthusiasm heading into the 2018 congressional election.

Since 2001, no party has picked up more than seven seats in a single House election. In 2015, Democrats picked up just a single seat.