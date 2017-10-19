201.5
Federally approved loan sets I-66 toll lane construction in motion

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith October 19, 2017 10:47 am 10/19/2017 10:47am
Heavy traffic travels westbound on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, between the Capital Beltway and Nutley Street in this Aug. 24, 2016 file photo. A $1.2 billion loan has been approved by the federal government, to be used to build new private toll lanes on Interstate 66. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

RICHMOND, Va. — The federal government has approved a key low-interest loan required to build new private toll lanes on Interstate 66 between Gainesville and the Beltway, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Thursday.

The $1.2 billion loan approval will allow the private companies designing, building and operating the lanes to secure final financial backing, known as “financial close,” over the next few weeks.

Final designs for the 22 miles of new toll lanes in each direction were just released, ahead of final design public hearings next month.

Construction could begin later this year, with work ramping up along the length of the project area next spring.

Topics:
interstate 66 Local News max smith road construction toll lanes traffic Traffic Virginia virginia construction
