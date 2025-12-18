Results in firehouse primaries for open seats in Virginia’s General Assembly

They will compete in a special election on Jan. 13, 2026 for vacated seats in the Virginia General Assembly, where Democrats currently hold a 63-37 majority.

The ballot is set for a special election in January to fill two open seats in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Two firehouse primaries were held on Tuesday to nominate Democratic candidates for the Jan. 13, 2026 in District 11 and District 23, which are located in Northern Virginia.

The Republican committees in those districts also nominated candidates this week without holding caucuses.

During a firehouse primary, Gretchen Bulova won the Democratic nomination in Congressional District 11.

She will face off against Republican nominee Adam Wise in a special election to fill a seat vacated by Del. David Bulova, who represents Fairfax City and portions of Fairfax County.

And in Congressional District 23, Prince William Supervisor Margaret Franklin won the Democratic nomination.

Franklin will compete for Del. Candi Mundon King’s seat against Verndell Robinson, according to a Thursday announcement from the Prince William County Republican Committee.

District 23 includes parts of both Prince William and Stafford counties.

The series of shake-ups comes as several Democratic lawmakers step down from the House of Delegates to join Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger’s administration.

Two of the resigning lawmakers represent Northern Virginia: Del. David Bulova, of Fairfax City and Fairfax County; and Del. Candi Mundon King, of Prince William and Stafford counties.

Last week, Spanberger named Bulova as her pick for Virginia’s next secretary of natural and historic resources.

And the future governor tapped King to serve as the secretary of the Commonwealth.

Each party had until Wednesday to submit a nominee to the Virginia Board of Elections for next month’s special election, according to a writ of special elections filed by Virginia House Speaker Don Scott.

District 11: Fairfax City and part of Fairfax Co.

Democrats

Gretchen Bulova, won the race with 47.73% of the vote, according to HD-11 Democratic Unassembled Caucus. Four other candidates also ran for the Democratic nomination: Vanessa Cardenas, So Lim, Douglas Shuster and Denver Supinger.

Gretchen Bulova, wife of exiting Del. David Bulova, is the chair of the Fairfax County 250th Commission and the county’s history commission.

In a release from the Fairfax County Democratic Committee, Chair of the 11th House District Democratic Committee Susan Weltz said she plans to rally behind Bulova “and get her elected on January 13th to represent us in Richmond.”

District 11 includes all of Fairfax City and portions of Fairfax County.

It’s the second time Fairfax voters have participated in a firehouse primary this year, after earlier nominating candidates who competed to replace the late Rep. Gerry Connolly in June. Democrat James Walkinshaw ultimately won that special election in September.

The Fairfax County Republican Committee confirmed with WTOP that Wise will be the nominee, and there will be no caucus held.

Wise had previously run for the District 11 seat in November but lost to David Bulova, the incumbent.

District 23: Parts of Prince William and Stafford

Franklin beat out opponent Muhammed “Sef” Casim with 67% of the vote, 225-109, according to the Democratic committees in Prince William and Stafford counties.

“We fully intend to ensure that Margaret is successful in January, and are excited to do our part to maintain our 64 seat Democratic majority in the house,” the Prince William County Democratic Committee said in a release.

Robinson has been named as the Republican’s nominee. Robinson is a real estate agent and a Navy veteran. The Prince William County Republican Committee released a statement about her nomination on Thursday:

“Discussions between Republican leaders in the 23rd district, and potential candidates for the nomination, resulted in all concerned agreeing that Verndell Robinson was the best choice, based on her background and her having previously run for office. The short time period before the special election made it imperative to find a candidate quickly,”

What’s happening in January

Voters in District 23 and District 11 will head to the polls on Jan. 13 for a special election to replace Dels. Bulova and King. Early voting will be open from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10.

Democratic Party of Virginia Chairman and Sen. Lamont Bagby said in a statement Tuesday night that Bulova and Franklin’s wins “reflect voters’ desire for experienced, principled leaders committed to protecting fundamental rights, strengthening our communities, and delivering real results.”

