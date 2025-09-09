LIVE RESULTS: Fairfax voters choose between Walkinshaw, Whitson to represent them in Congress

Polls close at 7 p.m. in the City of Fairfax and Fairfax County, Virginia, in a special election to fill the U.S. House seat of the late Gerry Connolly.

Voters are choosing between Connolly’s former chief of staff, Democrat James Walkinshaw, and Republican Stewart Whitson, a former FBI special agent and Army veteran.

Check the latest vote tally once results come in after polls close.

