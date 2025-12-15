What will Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin do next? He’s not ready to tell

Despite saying he is not looking ahead to post-governorship, Youngkin headlined annual party dinners in Iowa and South Carolina, early primary states that would be natural launchpads for a presidential campaign.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Almost from the moment that Glenn Youngkin became Virginia’s governor four years ago, the political world has wondered what’s next for a Republican who seemed to keep one foot in the MAGA movement and the other in the party’s traditional country club establishment.

He’s still not ready to say.

Does he want to be president? “I’m focused on Virginia,” he said.

Does he want to lead the Department of Homeland Security? “I don’t play that game.”

What about another role in President Donald Trump’s administration? “I have been incredibly focused every day on what we need to do to transform Virginia.”

During an interview with The Associated Press, Youngkin insisted that he’s not looking ahead to after he’s replaced by Democrat Abigail Spanberger next month. But there’s little doubt that he’s been preparing for a post-Trump future that has not yet arrived, leaving someone long considered to be a potential Republican star without a clear next move.

This past summer, Youngkin headlined annual party dinners in Iowa and South Carolina, early primary states that would be natural launchpads for a presidential campaign. The ex-Carlyle Group executive has a personal fortune that could fuel a candidacy, if he chose to pursue one.

“If Glenn Youngkin runs for president, I’m 100% in,” said Republican Delegate Israel O’Quinn, a longtime Virginia lawmaker. “I think he would make a fantastic president — if that’s what he wants to do.”

Others say he missed his opportunity.

“You can probably find some red sweater vests” — a sartorial signature of Youngkin — “on sale down at the thrift store for $1, and that’s on the record,” Democratic Virginia Sen. Scott Surovell said.

‘MAGA lite to full MAGA’

Youngkin quickly became a Republican to watch after defeating Democratic stalwart Terry McAuliffe in 2021. Trump was still lying low after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters, and some party leaders were eager to find another standard-bearer.

A politician who could energize the MAGA base and court swing voters in a purple state seemed like a promising possibility.

But by the time 2024 rolled around, Youngkin passed on jumping into the race. Trump steamrolled the competition on the way to the Republican nomination, then won a second term.

With Trump back in the White House, Youngkin has been a stalwart supporter. He embraced the administration’s cuts to the federal workforce and other programs, despite its unpopularity among many Virginians who rely on neighboring Washington for their livelihoods.

Richmond-based political strategist Bob Holsworth described Youngkin as someone who went from “MAGA lite to full MAGA” in four years.

“He’s made this calculation: That’s where the Republican Party is, and that’s where it’s going,” Holsworth said. He added, “But at the same time, whether he can actually connect to the MAGA base, I think, is an open question.”

Alex Conant, a Republican strategist, was more confident about Youngkin’s ability to straddle party factions in the future.

“If Trump’s political stock falls, the MAGA movement will still be important,” he said. “Youngkin has shown an ability to appeal to both Trump supporters and Republicans who are the first to fall away from Trump.”

Youngkin faced political promise and peril

Virginia governors aren’t allowed to serve consecutive terms, giving them only four years to make their mark before it’s time to decide what’s next.

Youngkin tried to demonstrate political finesse as governor. He charmed donors with his private equity background and suburban-dad polish. In his office at a Virginia government building, Youngkin had Legos on the coffee table and a basketball prominently on display. Shovels from business groundbreakings lined the wall.

“Virginia is as strong as she’s ever been,” Youngkin said in the interview, nearly identically repeating what he had said to lawmakers this year. “Financially, she’s stronger than she’s ever been. Economically, there’s more opportunity than we’ve ever had, and we’re growing.”

But there were challenges along the way, including legislative stalemate with Democrats who expanded their control of the state legislature during Youngkin’s term. The governor vetoed roughly 400 bills passed by the legislature, and Democratic lawmakers doomed many of his initiatives, such as building a new arena for the Washington Wizards and Capitals in Virginia.

Youngkin’s relationship with Trump ebbed and flowed, too. In 2022, Trump mocked the governor’s name on social media by saying it “sounds Chinese” and accused Youngkin of not appreciating MAGA support. They later appeared to reconcile, and this year the president described Youngkin as “a great governor, one of the great governors in our country.”

Youngkin returned the favor, saying Trump was “making America great again, and along with that, making Virginia great as well.”

But the embrace did not pay off politically. Youngkin’s chosen successor, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, lost by 15 points to Spanberger last month. Republicans also lost 13 seats in the House of Delegates.

Democrats notched similar victories in New Jersey, demonstrating momentum they hope will carry them to a blue wave in the midterms.

Democrats have been gaining ground in Virginia

Youngkin pushed back on the idea that Trump’s agenda — and his support of it — contributed to the losses, arguing that the 43-day federal government shutdown “became a cacophony around everything” for voters.

He also rebuffed the idea that Trump’s absence on the campaign trail contributed to Virginia Republicans’ defeat. The president did not campaign in the state and didn’t endorse Earle-Sears by name.

“He described her as an excellent candidate,” Youngkin said of Trump’s endorsement. “He described her opponent as a bad candidate. He did two tele-town halls, which is one more than he did for me when I was running.”

Youngkin may not blame Trump for Virginia’s losses, but some of Trump’s most loyal allies have faulted the governor.

“Glenn Youngkin, you just ended your political career last night,” Steve Bannon’s WarRoom posted on X following the November election. “You destroyed the Republican Party in Virginia for a GENERATION.”

He said Youngkin shouldn’t have backed Earle-Sears, who once described Trump as a liability to the party.

Meanwhile, Virginia Democrats also credit Youngkin for their November victories, arguing he leaned too hard to the right while leading a purple state.

“I think he’s gonna look in the mirror and, and regret his embrace of all the MAGA nonsense,” said Surovell, the state Senate majority leader.

