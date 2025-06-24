Fairfax County begins process to replace late Rep. Gerry Connolly

Democrats and Republicans will nominate candidates this week for a special election to replace the late Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, who represented Fairfax City and much of Fairfax County in Congress.

Democrats and Republicans will nominate candidates this week for a special election to replace the late Rep. Gerry Connolly, who represented Fairfax City, Virginia, and much of Fairfax County in Congress.

Once the two parties select their nominees, those candidates will face off on Sep. 9 in a special election with the winner carrying out the remaining one year and three months of Connolly’s unexpired term in the House.

Connolly died May 21 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. The Democratic powerhouse had served in Congress for more than 15 years.

For Democrats, the first step in an accelerated process to select a new congressman begins Tuesday. The party will hold three days of voting in what is called a “firehouse” primary to select a nominee, before holding an all-day caucus Saturday in 17 locations.

After that caucus, a nominee will be announced.

A firehouse primary is put on by a political party, as opposed to the state department of the elections. According to politicaldictionary.com, they’re sometimes referred to as a “mass canvass, a party canvass, or a firehouse caucus.”

Who’s running?

Democrats

For Democrats, polls will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center during the firehouse primary. On June 28, there will be an all-day caucus at 17 locations throughout the county where the nominee will be selected.

A total of 10 Democrats are on the ballot:

Republicans

Republicans will nominate their candidate through a party canvass June 28 at Fairfax High School.

An alternate voting opportunity is provided for those with religious reasons June 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fairfax GOP Headquarters.

Seven Republicans are seeking to be the party’s nominee:

Nathan Headrick, investment banking executive

Karina Lipsman, nominee for Virginia’s 8th Congressional District in 2022

Arthur Purves, president of the Fairfax County Taxpayers Alliance

Lucas Rand, retired U.S. Army officer and combat veteran, current hospital administrator in District 11

Mike Van Meter, behavioral therapist and nominee for Virginia’s 11th Congressional District in 2024

Stewart Whitson, U.S. Army combat veteran, former FBI Special Agent and current director of federal affairs for a conservative think tank

Sam Wong, army veteran

Connolly had earlier said he did not intend to see reelection in November 2026, and he planned to serve out the remainder of his term. He had also stepped down as the ranking member of the powerful House Rules Committee before his death.

Connolly was elected in 2009, flipping the Northern Virginia district for Democrats as he succeeded Republican Rep. Tom Davis, who had retired that year.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

