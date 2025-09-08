Voters choose new Virginia congressman Tuesday in special election

Northern Virginia voters will elect a new congressman to succeed the late Rep. Gerry Connolly on Tuesday, in a special election for the 11th District seat.

It’s a rare September Election Day, which follows the death of the longtime Democratic lawmaker, who died in May after a battle with cancer.

Voters in the district will choose between Connolly’s former chief of staff, Democrat James Walkinshaw, and Republican Stewart Whitson, a former FBI special agent and Army veteran.

Walkinshaw, who is a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, worked for Connolly for more than a decade and patterns his politics after him as a “pragmatic progressive.”

Whitson, who won a crowded GOP primary, aligns himself with President Donald Trump and efforts to combat crime, illegal immigration and make government more efficient.

Before Connolly was elected in 2008, the district was represented for many years by a Republican, former Rep. Tom Davis.

But the district, which includes the City of Fairfax and most of Fairfax County, has trended toward Democrats for more than a decade.

Federal job cuts are a major issue

“There’s an old saying that all politics is local, but I really think that what you’re considering in the 11th district of Virginia is all politics is national,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington.

The district has tens of thousands of federal workers and contractors, including many who have been affected by the Trump administration’s federal job cuts through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The impact of DOGE hits much harder in the district than in other parts of country. Farnsworth noted that can go beyond federal workers, to the regional economy.

“It’s a tough time to have a hardware store or a restaurant in northern Virginia, with all the uncertainty about federal contractors and federal jobs,” he said.

Also, Connolly was known as a lawmaker who fought for federal workers, a legacy Walkinshaw hopes to continue. The widespread job cuts can motive Democratic voters.

“It’s clear that the strength of Democrats in the 11th District is particularly intense when we’re considering the actions of the Trump administration,” Farnsworth said.

Whitson hopes to capitalize on Trump policies

Whitson faces an uphill political battle as Republicans try to retake the seat, in a district where Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris won 65% of the vote in the 2024 election.

He has spoken in strong support of Trump policies, including the DOGE cuts, arguing that federal workers will be able to find better jobs in the private sector.

He has pointed out that he was a federal employee himself for nearly a decade, working for the FBI.

Whitson has also said he is not afraid to stand up to Democratic policies that he believes have wasted billions of dollars, which he hopes will galvanize Republican support in the district.

He echoes a message made by the president and the GOP, saying that people want “common sense” policies.

While he is a political newcomer, he defeated six other Republican candidates, to gain the GOP nomination.

What role will voter turnout play?

Special elections traditionally have lower turnout, which could potentially help Whitson as well, in a year when there is also a governor’s race.

Four years ago, Republican Glenn Youngkin capitalized on GOP anger over then-President Joe Biden and the policies of his administration, getting elected governor.

“But we will see whether or not those motivated angry voters that one usually sees in Virginia gubernatorial elections will show up a couple of months early for a special election in this congressional district,” Farnsworth said.

The election for governor takes place in November, pitting Democratic former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger against Republican Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

Democrats hope to hold onto Connolly’s seat, as they prepare for the 2026 midterm elections, while Republicans would like nothing better than a surprising upset to flip it.

Republicans currently have a 219-212 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Control of the House could ultimately turn on just a handful of races.

