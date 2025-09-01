Virginia voter guide: Upcoming special election to fill late Rep. Connolly’s seat

Virginia voters in Fairfax City and Fairfax County will head to the polls on Sept. 9 to elect a candidate to fill the Congressional seat vacated by the late Rep. Gerry Connolly.

Check back with WTOP for special election results on Sept. 9. WTOP will have election analysis and team coverage on air, online and on our social media platforms.

From left, James Walkinshaw and Stewart Whitson meet in a forum in Virginia.(WTOP/Scott Gelman) From left, James Walkinshaw and Stewart Whitson meet in a forum in Virginia.(WTOP/Scott Gelman) Early voting is underway in a Virginia special election; voters in Fairfax City and Fairfax County will elect a candidate to fill the Congressional seat vacated by the late Rep. Gerry Connolly.

The special election on Sept. 9 to will select Connolly’s successor in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, which is home to more than 700,000 people. The district has become reliably Democratic; it includes all of Fairfax City and much of Fairfax County.

Longtime Democratic Congressman Connolly died in May after a battle with cancer. He served the congressional district for 16 years.

The special election will select Connolly’s successor in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, which is home to more than 700,000 people. The district has become reliably Democratic; it includes all of Fairfax City and much of Fairfax County.

James Walkinshaw, Connolly’s former chief of staff and the Braddock District supervisor, won the Democratic primary back in June. Before his death, Connolly endorsed Walkinshaw as his successor.

Stewart Whitson, a former FBI agent and Army combat veteran, is the Republican nominee.

Most early voting locations opened Aug. 29.

Friday is also the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot. Requests must be received by 5 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know.

Dates at a glance:

Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot: Friday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. In-person early voting: Now through Saturday, Sept. 6

Now through Saturday, Sept. 6 11th Congressional District Special Election Day: Tuesday, Sept. 9. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman spoke with both candidates in July about key issues.

Voting in-person

Look up your polling place online.

Voters can register or update existing registration online through Tuesday, Sept. 2.

If you miss the deadline, there’s still the option to cast a provisional ballot anytime through election day. A local electoral board reviews those provisional ballots before they are counted.

Make sure to bring along a valid form of identification, such as a driver’s license, military ID or passport.

Nine early voting locations opened on Friday, Aug. 29:

Burke Centre Regional, Centreville Regional, Great Falls and Herndon Fortnightly libraries.

Franconia, Sully and West Springfield governmental centers.

Jim Scott and Lorton community centers.

Two government centers had opened for early voting in July: the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax and the North County Governmental Center in Reston.

Early voting ends the Saturday before the special election, Sept. 6.

For details on the hours the early voting locations are open, head to the Fairfax County government website. All early voting locations will be closed on Labor Day.

Those who are 65 years old and older or who have a disability have the option of curbside voting during early voting or on election day.

Voting absentee

To be counted, the absentee ballots need to be mailed with a postmark on or before Sept. 9.

Ballots must be put in a drop box by 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 or postmarked by Sept. 9

Those ballots need to be received by the office of elections by noon on Friday, Sept. 12.

The deadline has passed to request an absentee ballot. The application was due by Friday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. for a mail-in ballot.

Virginians who are overseas can find instructions on absentee voting on the Virginia Department of Elections website for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.