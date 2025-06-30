Connolly legacy looms in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District race

The impact of the late Rep. Gerry Connolly, who fought on behalf of federal workers for years in Congress, is still being felt in the 11th District of Northern Virginia.

The impact of the late Rep. Gerry Connolly, who fought on behalf of federal workers for years in Congress, is still being felt in the 11th District of Northern Virginia.

Connolly’s former chief of staff, Fairfax Supervisor James Walkinshaw, will be the heavy favorite to win a Sept. 9 special election to replace Connolly.

Walkinshaw won the Democratic nomination over the weekend with close to 60% of the vote, in a field that included 10 candidates.

He will face Stewart Whitson, an Army veteran and former FBI official, who won the Republican nomination.

The firehouse primaries were quickly organized after Connolly died in May at the age of 75, following a battle with esophageal cancer.

“The real work begins now, and I’m ready to fight with everything I’ve got,” Walkinshaw said in a statement after his primary victory.

He pledged to carry “Gerry’s legacy forward,” and thanked his family for their support.

District hit hard by federal layoffs

Connolly served for 16 years in Congress, building a reputation as a lawmaker who

advocated tirelessly for federal workers and contractors.

Until he became ill, Connolly served as the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, a high-profile position where he often sparred with Republicans over President Donald Trump’s policies.

The 11th District has a large base of federal employees and many have lost their jobs due to “Department of Government Efficiency” cuts backed by the president.

Walkinshaw vows to carry on the legacy of his former boss and the other Democratic candidates also campaigned on pledges to battle Trump administration policies.

Whitson said in a statement after he won the GOP nomination that he plans to fight to advance the president’s “America first agenda.”

Whitson has been a strong supporter of DOGE efforts to root out fraud and waste in federal spending.

District remains very blue

Virginia has undergone major political changes since Connolly first came to Congress in 2009.

But while many districts have turned purple, the 11th District has remained reliably blue.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris won the district over Trump by more than 30 points.

Still, Democrats have been struggling to find their political footing, as the president has rolled out a steady stream of executive orders affecting federal workers.

In choosing Walkinshaw, Democrats are indicating they believe his experience in D.C. will help them effectively battle.

Trump policies that have upended federal agencies

Walkinshaw was endorsed by Rep. Don Beyer and former Rep. Jennifer Wexton, two Virginia lawmakers who have also been advocates for federal employees.

While Whitson faces long odds against flipping the seat, the election in September will be closely watched ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Democrats hope to show energized voters in Virginia as they prepare to try to flip the Republican-controlled House.

The last time Republicans won the seat was in 2006, which was the last term of former Rep. Tom Davis, who retired in 2008.

That was the year Connolly was first elected to the House.

