Earle-Sears acknowledges Reid as her would-be successor as she runs for Virginia Governor

After months of silence about her running mate Republican John Reid, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears has acknowledged him as her would-be successor.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears dropped by an American Legion office in Midlothian on Thursday, a stop on her “Operation Defend and Deliver” campaign event series.

She and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, emphasized their aim to elevate the lieutenant governor to the executive mansion next year and flip the House of Delegates to their party’s control.

Earle-Sears’ speech was partially a victory lap touting Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration and a projected $4.7 billion cash cushion for next year that the governor announced Thursday. It was also an echo of Youngkin’s winning 2021 campaign themes, like parental oversight concerning their children’s education and support for law enforcement.

“Parents still matter!” she said enthusiastically as the crowd of about 100 cheered.

Spanberger criticism

Earle-Sears lambasted her democratic opponent, former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, and alleged that Spanberger “voted to defund the police and end qualified immunity.”

Spanberger — who scolded other congressional Democrats in 2020 for using the controversial “defund the police” phrasing and said it was partially why her party lost seats in the 2022 elections — has a background working for the Central Intelligence Agency and routinely expressed support for law enforcement. She also proposed a bill in 2021 to “study proactive strategies and best practices to ensure the inclusion of community satisfaction and trust in policing performance measurement,” which was never brought up for a vote.

When Earle-Sears noted how Spanberger received a donation from someone the Republican National Committee says is a member of the Communist Party of China, several in the audience gasped.

“Abigail — give it back!” Earle-Sears said.

The donor, Pin Ni, donated $50,000 to Spanberger’s campaign. Ni has also given nearly $70,000 to Republicans between the RNC and National Republican Campaign Committee in recent years, Virginia Scope reported.

Money matters

Money was another talking point during the Earle-Sears event, framed as both a celebration of Virginia’s current budget surplus and a call for more campaign cash for Earle-Sears and Republicans running in the House of Delegates.

“I need your help,” she said. “We don’t work on assumptions.”

The candidates’ latest campaign finance reports, released in July, showed Earle-Sears raised $5.9 million from donors in the second quarter of this year and has amassed $11.6 million total since last fall. Spanberger raised $10.7 million over the second quarter and has added $27 million to her campaign coffers in total since November 2023.

Culture war issues in focus

After months of silence about her running mate Republican John Reid — who was embroiled in a scandal over sexually explicit photos on a social media site and was asked to drop out of the lieutenant governor race by Youngkin — Earle-Sears acknowledged him as her would-be successor.

As president of the state Senate, lieutenant governors are responsible to cast tie-breaking votes — an important responsibility, she stressed.

Earle-Sears used the moment to take a jab at Reid’s opponent, Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, who she critiqued for supporting the term “birthing people” in reproductive health legislation. While not as common as cisgender women, nonbinary or transgender people with uteruses have become pregnant and use of the term is meant to be inclusive.

Connecting legislative battles over transgender students’ access to bathrooms and sports teams to parental authority within public schools, Earle-Sears also accused members of the Democratic Party of “erasing women.”

Earle-Sears wrote that she was “morally opposed” to an in-progress effort to enshrine reproductive rights like abortion, contraception and fertility treatment access in the state’s constitution when signing the legislation earlier this year.

She also used her tie-breaking power to vote against a right-to-contraception bill that ultimately advanced due to a re-vote before facing Youngkin’s veto. Some Republicans signed onto a bipartisan letter this summer to tell Earle-Sears they would not vote for her because of their support for reproductive rights.

Promises and proposals

Aside from rallying the crowd to support her party and taking jabs at Democrats, Earle-Sears also laid out goals she would like to achieve if elected governor.

She said she planned to support legislation that would prevent the first $20,000 of law enforcement officers’ salaries from being taxed.

“We need them and we don’t have enough of them,” she said.

Reiterating an early campaign message from this past winter, Earle-Sears stressed her commitment to protecting Virginia’s right-to-work law. Right-to-work laws make it unlawful to deny employment based on union membership or refusal to join a union. Earle-Sears had supported a now-failed attempt to constitutionally enshrine the law earlier this year.

Medicaid pushback

Meanwhile, health care advocates rallied within earshot of Thursday’s campaign event, calling out Wittman’s and Earle-Sears’ support for the President Donald Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act that was signed into law last month.

A crowd of about 20 protesters gathered in a cul-de-sac outside of the American Legion Thursday. Earle-Sears called their presence “a wonderful thing” and said “We must ensure that continues in America.”

“It’s always fascinating to me that we can speak our minds,” Earle-Sears told her crowd of supporters inside about the protesters outside.

Despite inter-party disagreements, himself included, Wittman voted this summer for the reconciliation bill that contains forthcoming changes to Medicaid and hospital funding mechanisms. He framed the law that Trump signed on July 4 as a way to ensure Medicaid sticks around for the long haul.

The changes entail additional verification processes for recipients to prove they’re meeting work or educational requirements that occupy at least 80 hours a month. Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services director Cheryl Roberts told state lawmakers this summer that the changes will be challenging for localities and the Department of Social Services to process.

Advocates, including some gathered outside of the Earle-Sears campaign event, have cautioned that thousands of Virginians could fall through the cracks in the new re-verification process and lose their health care.

Chris Yates, a Bellevue resident who attended the protest, said Virginia’s low-income or already-struggling populations are going to be impacted by the changes first.

“It’s designed that way,” he said.

But Youngkin stressed Thursday morning that Virginians’ health care wouldn’t be impacted just because of the changes, a stance echoed by Earle-Sears and Wittman later in the day.

“Changes to Medicaid are not ‘taking coverage away from anyone,’” Youngkin said during a presentation to state lawmakers in preparation for next year’s budget process. “No Virginians are losing their Medicaid coverage.”

While the changes won’t take effect until after next year’s congressional midterms, Yates has his eye on Wittman and Earle-Sears.

Sean Sublette, a former Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist and recently-announced Democratic challenger to Wittman, also attended the rally.

Sublette said he feels like Wittman’s vote was “simply to satisfy Trump and Speaker (Mike) Johnson” and said that he’s concerned about the potential for hospitals trimming services or closing and patients having to travel further for care.

While Wittman and Sublette each have more than a year to hit the ground for their own campaigns, the current congressman is stumping for Republicans in this year’s House and gubernatorial elections.

Early voting is set to begin on Sep. 19, Wittman reminded the crowd, and he encouraged Republicans to vote early and tell at least 50 people they know to do the same.

With Democrats running candidates in all 100 of the House of Delegates seats this year, Wittman said “they’re all-in, we need to be all-in.”