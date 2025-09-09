Special election day in Virginia: Fairfax voters decide next member of Congress

Voters in the City of Fairfax and Fairfax County, Virginia, are lining up Tuesday in a special election to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat of the late Gerry Connolly.

Voters in the City of Fairfax and Fairfax County, Virginia, are lining up Tuesday to cast their ballots and decide who will be the newest member of Congress in a special election to fill the U.S. House seat of Gerry Connolly, who died in May.

The two names on the ballot are Connolly’s former chief of staff, Democrat James Walkinshaw, and Republican Stewart Whitson, a former FBI special agent and Army veteran.

Walkinshaw is also a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Before his death, Connolly endorsed Walkinshaw as his successor.

Whitson, who won a crowded GOP primary, aligns himself with President Donald Trump and efforts to combat crime, illegal immigration and make the government more efficient.

Before Connolly was elected in 2008, the district was represented for many years by a Republican, former Rep. Tom Davis. But the district, which includes the City of Fairfax and most of Fairfax County, has trended toward Democrats for more than a decade. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris won 65% of the vote in the 2024 election.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

Voters can verify their registration status before heading to the polls on the Virginia Department of Elections website. Voters can find their voting precinct on Fairfax County’s website. Anyone casting a ballot Tuesday should bring identification or be prepared to sign an ID confirmation statement.

Early voting ended Saturday. According to the latest count provided by Fairfax County elections’ official X account, more than 45,000 ballots had been cast as of Thursday afternoon.

There are more than 550,000 registered voters in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

