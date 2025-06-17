LIVE RESULTS: Virginia primary 2025

Live results from Virginia's primary election as voters pick candidates who will be running for statewide and local offices in November's general election.

Polls are open in Virginia’s primary election as voters nominate candidates who could become the next leaders, influencing policy and upholding the Commonwealth’s laws.

Voting is underway and polls will close at 7 p.m.

The candidates running in Tuesday’s primary are hoping for a spot on the ballot in Virginia’s general election in 140 days.

A couple of statewide primaries are taking place for elected leaders who would work alongside the future governor.

All 100 seats in the House of Delegates will be on the ballot in November, but just a few districts are holding contested primaries Tuesday.

Governor

The top of the ticket is already set with Virginia’s gubernatorial nominees in place. Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, the state’s current lieutenant governor, is running for governor against Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who formerly represented Virginia in the U.S. House.

Lieutenant Governor

Talk-radio host John Reid won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor by default, running unopposed in the state’s primary.

The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor has a crowded field of six candidates:

Levar Stoney, former Richmond mayor and secretary of the Commonwealth

Babur Lateef, Prince William County School Board chairman at-large

Aaron Rouse, Virginia state senator

Victor Salgado, former federal prosecutor

Ghazala Hashmi, Virginia state senator

Alexander Bastani, attorney

Attorney General

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is running for reelection. He has already been selected as the Republican nominee for the office, so the party won’t hold a primary.

The Democratic primary for attorney general has two candidates: Commonwealth’s Attorney of Henrico County Shannon Taylor and former Virginia State Del. Jay Jones.

Virginia House of Delegates

All 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates will be up for grabs in November, as voters elect new leaders in the lower chamber of the General Assembly.

Democratic primaries

There’s only one Democratic primary taking place in Northern Virginia for the Virginia House of Delegates. District 1 — Arlington County

Republican primaries

There are two Republican primaries for the Virginia House of Delegates in Northern Virginia.

District 21 — Prince William County

District 62 — Culpeper County

Other district races

There are several contested primaries in Virginia’s lower chamber. Select the district results you want to view from the dropdown menu.

